SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88.38 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $516.21 million and approximately $88.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,291.92 or 1.00040237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,276,443.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51056549 USD and is down -15.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $125,359,673.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

