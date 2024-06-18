Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.2 %

SKY opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.60. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.