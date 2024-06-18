SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SSB opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 159,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

