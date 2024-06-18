SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,621,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

