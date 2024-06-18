SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,584,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 295,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,130. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

