SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lessened by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,806. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

