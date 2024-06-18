SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 16.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 1,253,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

