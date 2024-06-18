SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.09

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 11270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

