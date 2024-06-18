SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 411,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 139,722 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.64.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 123,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

