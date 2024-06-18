Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,342 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after acquiring an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 254,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

