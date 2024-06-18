ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 288.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.