ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 723,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,223 shares of company stock worth $3,458,694 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TOST traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,605,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,325. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

