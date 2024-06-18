ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.82. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

