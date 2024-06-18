ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

