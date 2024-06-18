ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 604,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

