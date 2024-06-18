ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 393 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,931. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

