ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. 2,469,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

