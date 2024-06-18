ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 88,913 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,913 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,667.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 840,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,098. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

