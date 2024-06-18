ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

VPU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. 162,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,824. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

