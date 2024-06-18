ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $145,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock remained flat at $28.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.