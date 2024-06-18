ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,423,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.07. 582,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

