Stairway Partners LLC Has $106.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $106,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. 8,491,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.