Stairway Partners LLC Sells 12,370 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 2,828,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.