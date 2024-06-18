Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCS

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.