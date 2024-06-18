Stephen Daintith Buys 42 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.52).

Ocado Group Price Performance

Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 353.60 ($4.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,241,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,613. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 332.70 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.48.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.