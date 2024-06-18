Stephens Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,516,000 after buying an additional 340,467 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

