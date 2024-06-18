Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 9,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 588,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.