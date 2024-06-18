Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 9,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
See Also
