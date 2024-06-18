Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 9,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 588,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

