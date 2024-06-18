Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Endeavor Group Put Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,158 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,738 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

