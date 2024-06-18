Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,728 put options.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,714 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,255 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 1,194,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

