StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.22 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.