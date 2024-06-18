StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.22 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.
In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
