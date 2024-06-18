StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.75 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.