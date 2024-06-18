StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

