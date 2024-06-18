StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

