StockNews.com Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 137,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

