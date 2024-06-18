StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,524. The company has a market capitalization of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $6,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $12,537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

