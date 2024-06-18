StockNews.com Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. Piper Sandler lowered Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Digi International stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $816.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

