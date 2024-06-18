Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 61,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

