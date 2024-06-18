Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.00. 1,636,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

