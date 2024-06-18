STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $77.11 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market cap of $77.11 million and $27.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,291.92 or 1.00040237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03828475 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,471,387.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.