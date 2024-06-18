Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 109,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,095. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,183 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

