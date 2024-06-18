Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 109,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,095. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.