Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.2 %

NOVA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $626.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.