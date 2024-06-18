Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $37.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

SG stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

