Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.79 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $142.79 million and $11.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 607,498,529 coins and its circulating supply is 607,496,594 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

