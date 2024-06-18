Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 126,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,705,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.35. 5,301,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.41. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

