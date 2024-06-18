Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 846,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.