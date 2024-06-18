Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,866,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 395,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,076. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

