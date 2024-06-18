Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,628,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

NYCB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 13,899,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,737,297. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

