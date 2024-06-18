Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,259 shares of company stock worth $203,308,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,772. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

