Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,712,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,648,850. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

