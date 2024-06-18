Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $19,982,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 997,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,357. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

